Richard Hammond’s First Channel 4 Program ‘Crazy Contraptions’

EXCLUSIVETop Gear And The Grand Tour Deadline can confirm that Richard Hammond, the star of Richard Hammond, has been given his first show on Channel 4.

Hammond is the helming Richard Hammond’s Crazy Contraptions All3Media-backed UK Indie Optomen – Engineering enthusiasts from across the UK are challenged to create the most inventive contraptions with everyday objects.

While adding a Robot WarsThe commission is a return to popular science formats that has a competitive element. Shows such as Sky’s Brainiac: Science AbuseHammond’s presentation was rare and far between in recent years.

Deadline understands Crazy ContraptionsA family-friendly Sunday afternoon/evening slot is being planned.

Teams of contestants will go head-to-head to build their own Chain Reaction Machines – mechanisms that are made from everyday materials that complete basic domestic tasks in the most complicated way possible. Contestants will have access to a workshop and a purpose-built home to showcase their inventions each week. Each episode will end with contestants being judged on their creativity, design, and build-quality. The winner is determined in the final episode.

Hammond, known worldwide for presenting the BBC’s Top Gear and Amazon’s The Grand Tour Zach Umperovitch joins James May and Jeremy Clarkson. “the world’s leading authority on Chain Reaction Machines”Channel 4.

Hammond, who is new to Channel 4, stated that he has tried to create a Chain Reaction Machine during lockdown. “failed attempt made me appreciate the talent, creativity and determination shown by our teams.”

“I’m convinced the series will be a great watch for all the family, not only providing totally leftfield entertainment, but also presenting science and engineering in a fun and accessible manner,”He concluded.

Sarah Eglin, Dominic Bowles and Graham Smiles are series directors. Channel 4 has been commissioned by Jonah Weston, Shaminder Nahal, and Jonah Weston. All3Media International distributes.

Nahal called Crazy Contraptions “a popular science programme like no other, emphasising real ingenuity and ‘outside the box’ thinking.”

Nick Hornby, Optomen CoCEO, has been added: “There is something truly magical about watching Chain Reaction Machines in action, but to get to that point requires ingenious design, first class building skills and a bit of luck.”