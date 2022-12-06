Rice Recall

Last week’s recall of a rice product has caused concern among rice fans. Iceland Foods has recalled pilau rice products sold in the U.K. due to allergens that were not listed on the labels. This recall is one of many recent food recalls in the U.K.

The Iceland Foods Takeaway Pilau rice was recall on December 2nd because it contained egg, wheat, and sesame. The recall states that none of the ingredients were listed on the package. An announcement was published on U.K. Food Standards Agency’s Website. Inadvertently, the product contained egg fried rice. Avoid eating this product if you have an allergy or sensitivity.

Each 350g pack contains the product. On the package, you will find the best-before date as 10 January 2024. Iceland Foods has already informed allergy support groups and issued a notice to customers. Customers who purchased the product previously should stop eating it. You can return the product to the place of purchase for a complete refund. Iceland Customer Care is available via phone at 08003280800 Option 2.

Last week, the Food Standards Agency issued another recall. Nestle U.K. recalls AERO Hot Chocolate Products Some packages contained small amounts of food-grade silica beads. They are therefore unsafe to eat. The recall included AERO Hot Choc jars (288g), AERO Hot Choc sachets 24g, and AERO GO Intense ‘Hot Choc’ (28g). Nestle recalls all batches and dates codes.

Consumers who have purchased the AERO products above shouldn’t eat them. The contents of the jars and sachets should be thrown out. For a complete refund, send the lid, empty sachet or sleeves of the cups to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall PO BOX 205 Freepost 1374 York, YO911XB. Nestle can be reached at 00800 6378385.

It also had a Important recall of Mozart Liqueurs Marussia Beverages UK, Nov. 30, They contained milk. However, this was not stated on the labels. They were dangerous for people with milk allergies or sensitivities because they contained milk. 500ml packs of Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur (Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur), Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur (Mozart Chocolate Strawberry Cream Liqueur), Mozart Chocolate Triple Cream Liqueur three pack; Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur mini; Mozart Chocolate White Cream Liqueur Min; and Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur. Consumers should avoid drinking them, as with all other recall products.