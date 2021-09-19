RHONJ’s Teresa Guidice slammed for letting daughter Audriana, 12, promote ‘anti-bloat’ powder in Instagram ad

THE Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Guidice was slammed by fans for allowing her daughter Audriana, 12, to promote an “anti-bloat” powder in an Instagram advertisement.

Audriana showed her followers how to mix Bloom Nutrition in her TikTok video.

The twelve-year-old daughter of Teresa, 49, wore a bright blue top and had her long hair curled up.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star mentioned how the supplement helped with “digestion and bloating,” while strengthening your “immunity.”

The song, Kunigunda, by Symproev played during the short vid.

Audriana’s TikTok video resurfaced on a fan’s Instagram page, where commentators trashed Teresa and her daughter for making the ad.

THE COMMENTS

One fan wrote: “At 12, this is her Bravo world she lives in. Eat your veggies kid! Theresa is enjoying the paycheck.”

Another fan added: “This is a little f**ked. She’s just so young!”

A third person mentioned: “What 12 year old (really, only 12?) really cares about getting enough greens and strengthening immunity?”

A fourth critic chimed in: “Omg! Teresa is the new Kris Jenner.”

A commentator said: “Good for her but Teresa is going to have to update the whole ‘kids are off-limits.’”

BEING TWELVE

Recently, Audriana celebrated her twelfth birthday with a casual party.

Audriana’s mother hosted the casual party at her home with the rest the family.

Her reality star mom presented her youngest child with a gorgeous cake.

The cake was decorated with colorful sprinkles and white icing.

The words: “Happy birthday Audriana!” were written in bright red on the cake.

The pre-teen smiled for the camera as her mom and siblings snapped photos to remember her special day.

The 49-year-old mother and her ex-husband, Joe Guidice, 49 share Gia, 20, Audriana, Gabriella, 17, and 15-year-old Milania.

MISSING OUT

Unfortunately, Audriana’s father was missing from the celebration.

Joe had been deported from Italy in October 2018.

Father of four was currently serving 41 months in prison for fraud, wire and mail.

The TV personality shared a sweet message in memory of Audriana on social media.

Joe captioned the picture: “Happy birthday my love, I can’t beleive how much you’ve grown up.”

“Besides being the youngest and tallest of all your sisters you must of taken after me. I love you so much and wish I was there to celebrate your birthday.”

Teresa and Joe were married for 20 years. They divorced last September after 20 years together.

Teresa has currently been dating her boyfriend Luis Ruelas, 46, who has been teasing future “wedding vows.”

