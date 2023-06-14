RHONJ season 13 reunion LIVE — Teresa Giudice chased down by Andy as Melissa Gorga is slammed for ‘disgusting’ reaction

By Amy Comfi
Entertainment

Luis slams Joe Gorga

Earlier this season, Luis “Louie” Ruelas revealed how he really feels about his future brother-in-law Joe Gorga in a shocking moment.

Luis said to Teresa Giudice: “Your brother is devilishly calculated [in] everything he does. And he’s actually thinking about how to hurt you. It’s disgusting.”

When Tre responded that she just “wants peace” with her brother, Luis fired back: “Well, our life’s been really peaceful because we haven’t had your brother in our life the last two, three weeks – I’m not gonna deal with it. I’m ready to react.”

When Tre asked Luis if he’d talk to Joe at Dolores Catania‘s party later, Luis said, “I would like to talk to your brother as much as I would like to talk to a rat in the street.”

“I’ve never heard Louie talk like this before, but I don’t blame him at all,” Teresa said in a confessional.

