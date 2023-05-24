RHONJ season 13 LIVE — Teresa Giudice sobs as Luis Ruelas threatens to ‘bury’ someone in tonight’s wedding special

TERESA’S big day is finally here but not without some waterworks and tempers flaring, a teaser has revealed.
During the clip, while the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is getting ready for her wedding she starts hysterically crying while looking at her phone.
Luis Ruelas sees his soon-to-be wife crying and is enraged as he storms off and says: “If these f***ing people put out one more message on Instagram, I swear to God I’m going to f***ing bury them so bad.”
The trailer ends with Teresa saying: “I just don’t want his name to be brought up,” and then her eldest daughter Gia Guidice claims: “It’s over for everybody including me and my sisters.”
Tune in to Teresa’s wedding special tonight at 8pm ET on Bravo.
Teresa Giudice’s love story
Teresa was married to Joe Giudice for 20 years before they announced their separation in December 2019 – though they hadn’t lived together since Joe left for prison in early 2016.
The couple – who got married in 1999 – called it quits after years of battling legal drama.
In early 2021, their divorce was finalized.
On October 21, 2021, Teresa announced her engagement to her now husband, Luis Ruelas. Luis popped the question while the two jet-setted to Greece.
The pair made their social media debut in November 2020 and tied the knot on August 6, 2022.
Meet Jersey housewife Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice, 50, is a reality star, author, and entrepreneur.
She is best known for her role on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey.
Before she was sentenced to prison, Teresa penned several cookbooks and biographies.
She served 11 months of a 15-month sentence for fraud in 2015.