RHOBH’s ErikaJayne is unrecognizable as the rare scene shows real skin texture and lash-free looks

RHOBH’s Erika Johnson looked almost unrecognizable when she was stripped of makeup for an all-natural scene.

Reality starAs she shot scenes with her co-stars Sanela Diana Jenkins, Kyle Richard and Krystal Minikoff, she decided to ditch the makeup.

3 Erkia Jayne looks very different in a makeup-free clip Credit to YouTube

3 Reality star of the moment is often in full glam Credit: YouTube

51-year-old TV star showed off her flawless skin, choosing not to use any cosmetics or lashes.

Erika, wearing a blue tee shirt and grey beanie, was seen in an explosive feature video as Lisa Rinna, who is 59, claimed Kathy Hilton, 63 said that she would destroy Kyle and her family.

Returned in July Erika was seen with bruisesAfter a $50M lawsuit, I took on an intense hobby.

The reality star was seen in Los Angeles wearing black sweatpants and a baggy t-shirt.

As she attended kickboxing training, she wore a black track jacket.

After telling her costar Garcelle Beeavuais about Jax, her 14 year-old son, last season, it caused controversy. “Get the f**k out of here!”At his mother’s 55th Birthday Party.

Erika was Viewers called for her firing and she was slammed over the “disturbing behavior”.

A few weeks prior, she had gotten “lit”After Bravo, she was on a boat in Mexico together with other Bravo stars. she mixed pills and booze.

Erika wandered around the Housewives’ offices, looking worried. “I’m fine, I’m just drunk. I drank a bunch of liquor, I took a bunch of medication.”

Erika’s scene came only weeks after she disclosed that she was taking Lexapro due to a stomach infection. “dreaded waking up”amid Tom’s ongoing fraud scam.

Erika was Received with a $50M lawsuit while returning from an expensive Hawaiian vacation.

She enjoyed soaking up the sun along with RHOBH castmates Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins.

Things turned sour when she landed in LAX.

At the airport’s baggage claim section, a woman approached her and gave her some papers.

“I just wanted to give you these documents. This is a summons and complaint to serve you,”According to Page Six.

Erika was shocked when she took the 60-page document from her hand.

This isn’t the first time that Erika has found herself in hot water.

As Central Recorder reported previouslyEdelson PC brought a separate case in April concerning racketeering claims, but Erika was later disqualified from that case.

She has been protesting her innocence on RHOBH for years, telling her costars. “I feel terrible. This is not who I am.”