RHOBH star ErikaJayne has moved in with Tom Girardi to a senior living facility. This is amid claims that they stole millions.
As the former lawyer’s conservator, Robert Girardi has informed the court that his brother has been moved to a new facility in Burbank, according to the legal documents obtained by Us Weekly.
Erika said she will not ‘run or hide’
Tom has moved to a facility that specialized in memory care
Tom, 82, has moved into a California facility that specializes in memory care.
Erika, 50, was also notified by mail about the move.
Recently, Tom had resurfaced at a nursing home back in August.
He wore an over-sized purple sweater and white pants at the senior living home.
His face mask was under his chin, and he then put it back on.
Tom took in the sights and air before he returned to the rest home.
ERIKA’S LEGAL PROBLEMS
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from Tom back in November after about 21 years of marriage.
The former couple were hit with several lawsuits after their divorce was finalized.
Despite claiming she was not aware of Tom’s wrongdoings, the Bravo star has found herself at the center of the legal drama.
Erika, 50, was accused of “hiding her bank statements,” as a trustee’s special litigation counsel confirmed that Tom’s law firm transferred about $20 million to the Bravo star’s many businesses.
Erika and Tom’s legal drama became a hot topic issue during the latest season of the Bravo show.
NO MORE RUNNING
Recently, the Real Housewives star shared a teaser pic from the upcoming reunion
In the snap, the RHOBH star had a vibe of old-school Hollywood glamour in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired baby pink dress.
Erika took a picture on the stairs of her trailer. She combed her hair in dramatic waves, and showed off her legs in the mini-length dress.
She captioned the post: “Like me or not, I don’t run and hide. #rhobh reunion.”
HARD TO SUPPORT HER
Recently, the TV star admitted that she was under a lot of stress after Tom’s home had been burglarized.
The Bravo star claimed Tom tried to confront the burglars and ended up in the hospital due to his Glaucoma.
Kyle, 52, confessed to Erika that she was dishonest and waited days to tell about the incident.
Kyle said: “There seems to be a pattern. We’ll spend time with Erika and find out later there was this big situation in her life going on that she doesn’t share with us.”
She continued: “When Erika withholds information, she just makes it hard to be able to support her.”
Many fans agreed with Kyle’s skepticism as she said; “This story obviously sounds unbelievable. That’s the only word I can think of. It sounds unbelievable.”
Erika and Tom pictured together
Erika was accused of 'hiding her bank statement'
Kyle said it was 'hard to be able to support' Erika
