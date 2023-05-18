RHOBH leaves fans stunned as enemies who have been feuding for years reunite in shocking photo

RHOBH Fans were stunned to see long-time adversaries Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards in the same photo.

Fans are unsure if a resolution can be found after the sibling co-stars have been fighting ever since last season’s end.

5 Fans of RHOBH were shocked to see former costars reunited for a picture. Credit: Getty

5 Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and their families were photographed together at an event. / kylerichards18

Kyle, 54 took to Instagram to share. Photos Whitney Davis, her niece’s bridal shower.

The photo shows her with their sisters Kim Richards (64), and Kathy Richards.

Kyle stood with Farrah, her daughter and other members of the family.

Kyle and Kathy – who had a very public falling out at the last RHOBH reunion – were stood right next to one another in the photo.

The two appeared to be in good spirit, but did not appear to have arms around each other.

Kathy has not yet posted the picture as this article is being written.

Comments were flooded by fans to rejoice the reunion.

A person said: “It’s so nice to see the cousins and sisters together.”

A third person said: “Can you please appreciate the family photograph? “Love to your lovely ladies!”

Another wrote, “I love seeing you all together.”

Another person commented, “So happy to see the family healing.”

The Hiltons and Richards families. Your entire family is getting along very well.

A commenter speculated that there might still be bad feelings, writing “That’s cold shoulder.”

SABILING SHAKEDOWN

In October 2022, Bravo will air Kyle and Kathy’s fallout.

RHOBH cast members gathered together for an exclusive reunion during which they took shots at each other.

Andy Cohen interviewed Kathy during the third special episode. He asked her about a particular incident that happened on the trip of the Aspen cast to Colorado.

Kathy is shown leaving the gathering in anger after Lisa Rinna had ordered Kendall Jenners’ tequila rather than Kathys.

On the reunion, she stated that Kyle was her enemy and not Lisa.

Kathy claimed that she had thought the event was organized to showcase her booze brand on television and celebrate it. When this wasn’t true, she became furious.

Kyle cried throughout the conversation, at one point saying: “It was my fault like everything f**king is!”

Kathy continued to blame her sister for the conversation.

Kyle pointed out that Lisa’s behavior was punishable for both her and Lisa.

Her co-stars were shocked when she broke down and said: “I don’t like that I am blamed for the things going on in my family.” I didn’t f**king do anything.”

The woman continued, “It is always like this with me.”

Kyle cried and shouted, telling the cast: “I’m tired of the f**king bumps. It spills into her kids and their kids who I love a lot and that really hurts me a lot.”

She said: “I want to be in a much better position with her now than I was when she first came.”

Kathy responded: “Well I don’t really know.”

She repeatedly said: “Kyle I don’t wanna talk about it.”

Kathy claimed that her sister was “acting as a martyr.”

KATHY’S PAIN

Kathy received a barrage of rumors after the broadcast about the trip.

Erika Jayne, for her part, has accused the star of using a homophobic slurduring an angry outburst.

Erika, 51 claimed that Kathy had used this slur against a club DJ in Aspen at the reunion.

It was not recorded on video.

Kathy called Erika a “liar”, and strongly denied her claim, during the reunion.

The hotel heiress was reportedly backed up by several other members of the RHOBH cast.

Bravo investigated Erika’s allegation about Kathy after Aspen and it was a case of her word against Kathy’s, TMZ claimed.

The new RHOBH season has featured many stories about Kathy.

Lisa previously accused Kathy of having a “meltdown” in Aspen on a night out – although the alleged incident was never filmed.

In a confessional she described what had occurred after Kathy and she left a nightclub together alone one evening.

“We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything,” Lisa claimed.

“And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m gonna take down NBC, Bravo, I will take down the show, single-handedly. ‘I will ruin you.

“What in the holy f**king hell?'”

It gets worse when we return to Kyle’s home.

Kathy, who is in charge of Kyle, is the one responsible. “She removes her glasses and throws them to the floor. She’s also pounding on the wall and yelling.

She said: “I’ll destroy Kyle’s family, even if that’s my last act.”

Reality star, who’s been at odds with Kathy for many years, claimed that someone “was trying to make Kathy look worse”.

The Pretty Mess founder Kathy was embezzlement-related and Erika, Lisa, and Lisa’s mother tried to focus on Kathy in order to deflect attention away from Erika.

5 In 2022, the siblings fell out during a special reunion. Credit: Bravo

5 Kathy has revealed that she hates Kyle, following the dramatic trip of the Aspen cast. Credit: Bravo