Revolutionize your energy savings with Samsung’s innovative new phone feature for British Gas customers in the UK.

SmartThings App Launches With British Gas, Promising Big Savings and Intuitive Energy Management

SAMSUNG has launched the perfect new way for British Gas customers to take control of their energy use with a helpful and innovative app designed to slash monthly energy bills. The SmartThings app designed by SAMSUNG aims to provide households with a convenient tool to manage their smart home appliances from a range of devices, whether it’s a smartphone or tablet. And here’s why you should start using it, right away.

Real-time Usage Tracking Feature

The SmartThings app offers a unique way for customers to stay updated with real-time energy usage tracking along with alerting customers about fluctuating energy prices. This is a valuable feature that can help save a significant amount on energy bills by optimizing the usage of home appliances, ensuring that they run at the most cost-effective times.

Integration with British Gas’ PeakSave Service

The recent integration of the SmartThings app with British Gas’ PeakSave service is in line with the ethos of SmartThings. This allows the app to inform British Gas customers about the best times to use their appliances, ensuring energy savings and a reduction in electricity bills. Moreover, customers can now easily access notifications about half-price power hours, optimizing the energy consumption of households across the UK.

Understanding the SmartThings App

Explained: Samsung’s SmartThings app is a multifaceted utility designed to control a wide range of devices connected to it. It allows users to monitor the status of various devices through a smartphone, create personalized settings for each device, and share permissions with multiple users. With features like the capability to program group actions and define dynamic “Scenes,” the SmartThings app offers a unique experience in managing a smart home’s energy usage effectively.

Collaboration and Future Prospects

The unveiling of Samsung’s SmartThings app holds another exciting development—the integration with British Gas is undoubtedly an indicator of both companies’ efforts in decarbonizing homes, making it a simple and empowering process for users to adopt smart home technologies. Moreover, British Gas’ plan to include Samsung heat pumps further embodies a holistic approach to efficient energy use.

In conclusion, Samsung’s SmartThings app has indeed opened new horizons of efficient energy use and management, giving British Gas customers the ability to harness the power of the latest technology to maximize energy savings.

Would you like to optimize your home appliances for a greener and more cost-effective future? Then it’s time to get started with the SmartThings app. Remember, it’s only compatible with smart devices, so make sure your home appliances are equipped with the necessary technology or connectable to Wi-Fi. Join us on this electrifying journey towards energy efficiency!