Review of “Measure of Revenge”: A bizarrely bad thriller

The credits are often the first sign that something is wrong. In addition to the director using an alias — not necessarily a bad thing, as talented helmers like Kogonada and Daniels can attest — whoever wrote “Measure of Revenge”They chose not to be credited. It doesn’t take long to see why: A mess from start to finish, this would-be thriller about a mother seeking vengeance (Melissa Leo) never comes close to raising the pulse but does raise more than a few eyebrows along the way. That it stars an Oscar winner only makes the whole thing stranger — viewers are likely to spend more time wondering how she came to be involved in such a shoestring production than sympathizing with her character.

The plot, such as it is, concerns vaunted stage actor Lillian Cooper (Leo) grieving the unexpected death of her fresh-out-of-rehab son Curtis (Jake Weary), a semi-famous musician whose death is ruled an overdose despite all evidence suggesting he hadn’t relapsed. Lillian, not convinced by the official story, seeks help from Bella Thorne, her former drug dealer, to find out who supplied Curtis the rare amphetamine which killed him.

This is the high-stakes amateur investigation. “they call him the gardener because…he slit a guy’s throat with gardening tools”Lillian performing theatrical monologues for an audience of one, and even more absurdly, spectral visions. They are all from Shakespeare and the Greeks. None of them can be taken seriously.

“Measure of Revenge” was directed by Peyfa, who presumably went with an alias to keep his true identity as far removed from the project as possible, but the biggest offender here isn’t the direction. The worst is the sloppy, smartphone-esque cinematography, and incoherent screenplay. Both of these are made worse by a series jarring edits. “Measure of Revenge” lacks the feel of a professional production, which wouldn’t be so strange if it didn’t star one of the most respected actresses of her generation. This juxtaposition is a constant distraction.

Though the mix doesn’t offer the sweet release of unintentional humor, it does occasionally verge on a kind of surrealism that has to be seen to be believed. This is never truer than when Lillian is out on the streets of New York, moments that appear to have been shot guerilla-style and are so lo-fi they look like something out of David Lynch’s “Inland Empire.”If it were intentional, it could even be quite impressive.

Lillian is not content with a measure revenge. In fact, the film becomes more violent every second. These scenes aren’t any more convincing than the ones that preceded them — from the spurts of blood to the bloodlust behind each pull of the trigger, would-be climaxes feel like bad theater. Leo, to her credit, doesn’t appear to be phoning it in. Her committed attempts to salvage something from the script are for naught, however, as there’s simply nothing to salvage.