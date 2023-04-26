Reverse Flash is Ezra Miller in The Flash? HITC investigates The Flash using spoilers.

The Flash is one of many eagerly anticipated movies that will be released in the year 2022.

The American superhero film is directed by Andy Muschietti, (It, It Chapter Two) and features Ezra Miller as Barry Allen.

We have already seen some trailers for the movie and there has been significant emphasis placed on the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, with the actor’s legendary performance in the Tim Burton movies treasured more with each passing year.

The audience is curious to see what surprises will be revealed in terms of characters and casting. Is Reverse-Flash included in The Flash film?

Please be aware of the FLASH spoilers

Reverse Flash in The Flash Movie with Ezra Miller

Reverse-Flash doesn’t feature in the movie. However, the movie ushers in a similar character to Eobard Thawne (Reverse-Flash’s real name) who is referred to as Dark Flash.

Ezra is portraying Reverse-Flash, but those hoping to see Reverse Flash will find comfort knowing that Dark Flash serves as a good substitute. Taking this into consideration, audiences won’t necessarily feel Reverse-Flash’s absence.

Tom Cavanagh, Matt Letscher and others have recently played Reverse-Flash on The CW’s The Flash. Perhaps another incarnation so soon of this character would feel too familiar to those who watched both.

In DC Comics the Dark Flash is Walter West.

Cast of The Flash film

Check out the cast of The Flash film below.

‘He’s a brilliant artist’

Michael reprises his Man of Steel role, even though Reverse-Flash is not present.

“Andy [Muschietti] came highly recommended from other friends I have that have worked with him,” Michael told Collider when Discussion The Flash is a great ship to come aboard. “Everybody who works with him just adores him. He’s really creative, I mean, much like Zack [Snyder] It was extremely visual. He’s a brilliant artist.

“… I would like to work with him again, frankly, if the opportunity arises because it was a lot of fun.”

The Flash will be released in cinemas on June 16, 2023.