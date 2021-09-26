Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart

A retired flight attendant is currently walking from Boston to New York City to honor his fallen colleagues and the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks while pushing a beverage cart in the process.

Paul Veneto arrived in New York City Friday according to his website, Paulie’s Push, after he departed Boston on August 21 to begin his 200 mile trek.

He started off at Boston’s Logan Airport, where United Flight 175 took off the morning of September 11, 2001.

Veneto, who was off during the September 11 attacks, was a flight attendant for 20 years on the day the world changed. During his 30 years in the air, Veneto worked for five different airlines.

Now, to mark the 20th anniversary of the incident he is raising awareness and money in the process through his website.

He is raising money for “9/11 crew members’ family’s registered not-for-profit organizations, and Power Forward in our continued efforts to establish Power Forward Sober Living Scholarships for those dealing with addiction. Paulie is living proof of what someone can accomplish when living a sober life,” his website stated.

He plans to reach the September 11 memorial at the World Trade Center on Saturday, which will be the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Veneto had a friend who died during the attacks and told The Patriot Ledger that the death “broke my heart.” Over the years he fell into drug addiction, according to CBS News.

“When I roll that cart into Ground Zero, I’ll be six years off the opioids on that day,” he told the outlet.

As he turned his life around, he came up with the idea to do this gesture and told CBS News “I know how important this was, and maybe it was them up there that gave me this idea. I don’t know, something just told me that this is what I had to do.”

He has been documenting his journey via his website as well as Instagram.

While this is no easy feat, he humbly told The Patriot Ledger, “I am just a guy pushing a cart.”