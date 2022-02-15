Retired Cop Set to Stand Trial for 2014 Movie Theater Murder That Began as Argument Over Cell Phone Use

A retired police officer is set to stand trial for second-degree murder after allegedly killing a man during an argument over a cell phone at a Florida movie theater in 2014.

Pasco County Judge Susan Barthle is scheduled to hear the case of Curtis Reeves, 79, who allegedly fatally shot Chad Oulson in a Wesley Chapel movie theater during a showing of the movie “Lone Survivor” on Jan. 13, 2014, CBS News reported.

Oulson was reportedly at the movies with his wife and seated behind Reeves when they got into an argument because Oulson was texting his daughter’s babysitter during the movie’s previews, WTSP reported.

Reeves complained about Oulson to staff and when he returned to the movie theater, the pair allegedly argued. That’s when Reeves allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Oulson, prosecutors said.

Oulson’s wife was hit in the hand during the shooting as well.

In 2017, Reeves unsuccessfully argued that he shot Oulson because he was in fear for his life and was protected under “stand your ground” in Florida. A circuit judge ruled against him, Reeves appealed the ruling, CBS News reported.

Reeves has been on house arrest since July 2014, when he was released on bond, WTSP reported.