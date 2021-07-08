RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness is Out Now! Watch Online | Will There Be A Season 2?

Resident Evil franchise is following the long-run concept and silently making a name for itself again on Netflix. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is one of the two projects that currently features on Netflix. The new series finally outcasts the show of the live-action forebears and top-notch CGI.

People aware of Resident Evil‘s gaming franchise already know that the series features great animation work. The series takes between Resident Evil 3 and 5, which were released in 2006. After a long time, Leon S. Kennedy returned to the franchise with a cyber attack that has repercussions of geopolitical aspect.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Review

The four-episode run series comprises two narratives parallel to the zombie attack on the president’s home. The plot seems a little cheesy, cliche even as it broadens globetrotting adventure that could be a great DLC.

The duo of Clair Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy is quite magnetic, and the series pins on the pair as they showcase a hopeful side. The recently released series is as great as Resident Evil 4 to 6 era alongside pros and cons like a heavy-handed nod, action, and easter eggs.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness: Watch on Netflix

The series offers an original series that will make the fans of the original horror game series nostalgic. From this day forward, i.e., the 8th of July, 2021, the series is available for streaming on Netflix.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 2 Release Date (sub)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is finally out today on Netflix. It has received a positive response from the franchise’s devoted fans. The series packs 25 years worth of story which has never been explored before.

The plot of Infinite Darkness begins in this way, ‘power goes off suddenly in the White House, and mysterious zombies begin to roam the halls of US’s most secured building. Kennedy then shows off to save a newbie, Agent Patrick, and then the fun begins.