Researchers believe that Mars had a deep ocean covering it, which could have supported life.

Research suggests that MARS used to be covered once before by a deep ocean, possibly containing life.

The Red Planet had enough water on it ­4.5billion years ago to be covered entirely by an ocean between 300 metres and 1km deep.

1 Dr Bizzarro’s team published results in journal Science Advances after studying a meteorite which was once part of Mars’ original crust Credit: Shutterstock

Dr Martin Bizzarro of Copenhagen University said: “Mars was bombarded with asteroids filled with ice in its first 100million years, which brought the water.”

“Another interesting angle is that the asteroids also carried organic molecules that are biologically important for life.”

“It is believed that there was a gigantic collision between the Earth and another Mars-sized planet. It was an energetic collision that formed the Earth-Moon system and, as the same time, wiped out all potential life on Earth.”

They also introduced molecules, such as amino acid which is the building block of life.

Solar wind gradually drained the water.

