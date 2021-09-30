Rescuers Creatively Use Boats, Ropes, and More to Save Residents From Thailand Flood

As strong river currents swept through flooded areas of Thailand, a group of rescuers used boats, ropes and their own backs to bring people to safety.

In this monsoon season, nearly a third Thailand has been submerged by severe flooding. Some communities are at risk from natural disasters.

Floodwaters could sweep away homes and leave people stranded on rooftops, in cars, or in their homes. Over the last week, at least seven people died.

A private rescue group helped senior citizens and children to escape the rising waters using all means. After the floods receded, the rescue boats were used to transport the evacuatees to dry land.

While severe, Thai authorities say this year’s flooding is manageable and is not as bad as the devastating floods of 2011.

That may not be much comfort for people who’ve been displaced by this year’s rains, but thanks to their rescuers, they’ll at least live to tell the tale.