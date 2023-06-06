Republican Presidential candidate Tim Scott is booed during a ‘The View Interview’

Whoopi Goldberg called out “The View’s” audience for cheering on Republican candidate Tim Scott. This comes at a time when the Republican South Carolina Senate is receiving credit for his appearance on the show. Casey DeSantis, Ron DeSantis’ wife, was wearing a leather jacket made to order that has been attracting a lot attention. It’s even being compared to Melania Trump’s infamous “I Really Don’t Care Do U” trench coat.