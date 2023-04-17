Reports say King Charles is furious with the Royal’s refusal to vacate palace property

King Charles III reportedly has some problems with a member of royal family. According to Page Six, Charles tried to convince his brother Prince Andrew, who was disgraced, to leave his home Royal Lodge, worth $37million, in Windsor. The monarch is “furious” because his attempts have not been successful.

Andrew is refusing to leave the Windsor home despite King Charles’ wishes. Charles plans to move Andrew out of Royal Lodge (where he lived from 2003) and into Frogmore Cottage. Prince Harry Markle and Meghan Markle recently had their home evicted. Prince Charles is not onboard with this plan. A royal source claimed, “Andrew doesn’t want to leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty — an important property in the family’s portfolio. William is interested in it.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — recently moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The Prince of Wales has reportedly been looking at upgrading their home as they feel that Adelaide Cottage with its four bedrooms is not enough for them. Joshua Rom, a royal commentator, said, “The cottage they live in once belonged to people who worked for the royals — such as Group Captain Peter Townsend, who had a romance with Princess Margaret and who described it as an ‘ice box’ — and is very cramped.”

Rom said: “It is much more sensible for William to live in this house, as it reflects his new position. Andrew no longer needs an office and doesn’t entertain dignitaries.” Charles is reportedly “tired” and “furious” after all the drama around Andrew’s decision. This has reportedly also harmed the relationship between Charles, Andrew and a trusted source who said, “Relationships between Charles and Andrew have never before been this bad.”

The monarch is likely not going to want to deal with this issue as the coronation of his son approaches. Charles will be crowned on May 6, at Westminster Abbey. Charles is crowned King of United Kingdom and Camilla as Queen.