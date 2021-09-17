Reports Arise About Hannah Ann Sluss’s Suing Of Proctor & Gamble – Here’s Why?

Hannah Ann Sluss is reportedly suing Proctor & Gamble as well as other companies. CVS Pharmacy and Target are also involved. But Why?

Hannah Ann Sluss suing Proctor & Gamble

TMZ shared that Hannah Ann Sluss from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is suing Proctor & Gamble. Why? Apparently, the company continues to use Hannah Ann’s photos on Downy products. Even though her license has expired, companies still use her photo on products.

Hannah Ann had originally agreed with the company that they could only use one image on one product. Once she gained Bachelor’s fame, the company continued to use her photo and expanded to multiple products. The original license was only for one product, from October 1, 2017, to October 1, 2019.

They claim that she has been used on at least six of their products since the original license was issued. Plus, it’s been more than two years since their right to do so expired.

Hannah Ann is not happy about the campaign that they have associated with her. According to reports, Hannah Ann is upset P&G used her for the “Life Gets Stinky” campaign. She said it is awful because the campaign associated her with the word “stinky.”

The report also says that Hannah Ann is suing P&G, CVS, Target, and Walmart for money. In addition, she’s asking the judge to order them to stop selling the products featuring her picture.

Hannah’s time on the show

Just to refresh everyone’s memory of Hannah Ann, she appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Along with Madison Prewett, she was a front-runner. Madison was unable to stand Peter due to the time he spent with women in fantasy suites.

Hannah Ann was left as the last remaining woman after Madison died. Peter claimed he thought she was the one, and he proposed. They broke up just before the final episode aired. He said he would like to have a relationship with Madison. The relationship did not last for more than two days.

Hannah Ann is now single, and she lives her best life in California. She regularly gives cooking demonstrations to fans and has her own Pinterest account with the videos.