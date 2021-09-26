Reporter Allison Williams Quits ESPN Rather Than Get Vaccine

By Tom O'Brien
President Biden used executive power to put pressure on 80 million working Americans to get the vaccine. One veteran ESPN reporter says she’d rather step away from her job than take the COVID-19 vaccine while trying to get pregnant. Allison Williams said that after consulting with her doctor and fertility specialist, she decided not to get the shot. Researchers warn that pregnant women with COVID are 15 times more likely to die and 14 times more likely to need intubation than those without COVID.

