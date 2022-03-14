Report Says These States Have The Most Wordle Cheaters

Wordle is one of the most popular trends of the last few months. The daily word puzzle game grew astronomically popular, with many bragging about their scores on social media. However, according to a new report, the number of players who cheat at the game is at an all-time high.

Is Wordle Getting Harder?

Wordle exploded online earlier this year, with people using green, orange, and white block emojis to show off their daily score. The New York Times swiftly scooped up ownership of the app, which has apparently led to a trend of cheating.

Many users complain that, ever since the renowned newspaper took over the word puzzles, they’ve gotten harder and harder. The increased difficulty means that lots of Wordle players are choosing to Google the answer to the puzzle instead of accepting defeat.

Last December, search interest in the phrase “today’s wordle” was so low that Google registered it at zero. Just two months later, the same phrase was at peak popularity, registering at a full 100 on the search engine’s interest scale.

A Study Found Which States Have The Most Cheaters

According to WordFinderX, the words that most people googled to cheat were “aroma” and “swill.” Both registered at 100 on Google’s scale. In comparison, the January word “siege” came in at a 1 on the same scale.

The site’s study found more details about when and where these users are doing their cheating. Most cheating takes place between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Since the new puzzle comes out at midnight each day, it makes sense that many users are working on it first thing in the morning.

WordFinderX also found out which states have the most Wordle cheaters and which words they cheated on. According to their study, New Hampshire is in first place, with “swill.” Rhode Island and Vermont tied for second, with “caulk” and “tacit,” respectively. Third place goes to Washington, D.C, for “tacit.” Massachusetts took fourth place, with “dodge,” and Maine rounded out the list at fifth, with “dodge” and “tacit.”

Wordle is a game that many people are using to brag about their word-scrambling prowess. However, all this evidence of cheating shows that a lot of users are having more trouble with the puzzles than they’re letting on!

