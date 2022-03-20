Report: KanyeWest Will Not Perform at The Grammy Awards

Kanye West (44) is banned from performing at Grammy Awards on April 3.

People received confirmation from West that the move was taking place. “concerning online behavior.”

West called Trevor Noah a racial slur online, and made posts about Pete Davidson.

Kanye West will not be performing at the Grammy Awards.

Rep for West, 44 confirmed to PeopleHe will not perform at April 3’s award ceremony due to “concerning behavior online.”West was due to perform. Nominated for five awards, which includes Album of The Year. The BlastIt was the first news outlet to report it.

Insider reached out to West representatives and the Recording Academy for clarification.

The Blast reported on Friday that West was cut from the ceremony because of a recent Instagram post by Trevor Noah about him, who is hosting the event.





Trevor Noah talked about Kanye’s treatment Kim Kardashian during their divorce.



West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours on Wednesday after making posts about Trevor Noah and Pete Davidson. Insider received confirmation from Meta that the account had been deleted by officials for content that violated its bullying, hate speech and harassment policies.

A Meta representative stated that the company uses additional restrictions to stop accounts that violate its rules and will do so for West, if West continues to break policies.

After a caption on Instagram, West called Noah an insensitive racial slur. “The Daily Show”He spoke out about his actions toward Kim Kardashian after their split. Noah spoke out on Tuesday about the topic. Say it, “If Kim cannot escape this, Kim Kardashian, then what chance do normal women have?”

He said that “over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back.”

Noah stated that West’s posts were affecting him because he grew-up in an abusive family and that other people had told his mother that she was. “overreacting.”Noah claims that Noah’s stepfather shot Noah in the head. Noah said that Noah’s stepfather shot his mother in the head after their divorce. His mother survived and spoke to PeopleAbout the 2017 incident

Noah replied to West’s Instagram posting later with a comment. He expressed praise and concern.

“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,”Noah wrote: CBS News reported.

West also spoke about Davidson and his current relationship with Kardashian in several Instagram posts.





Kim Kardashian is currently seeing Pete Davidson.





West recently stated that he was “concerned”That Davidson would get Kardashian “hooked on drugs”Because “he is in rehab every 2 months.” Davidson has been candid about his mental health.

West also shared a clip from the new music video. “Eazy,”The animated version featured him kidnapping, burying, and decapitating an animated Davidson.

Some fans called the music video “The Music Video” “disturbing”He also criticized the content. West later responded to the backlash saying: “art is not a proxy for any ill or harm.”