Report estimates that 23 people died from lab blunders and thousands were infected with Covid.

A Covid laboratory was the site of BLUNDERS that resulted to 23 deaths, 680 admissions to hospital and 55,000 infected, according to a report.

In September 2021 and October 2021, machines were incorrectly calibrated.

Errors surrounding test and trace mostly affected people in the South West

The UK Health Security Agency conducted a probe and found that the virus threshold had been exceeded. 39,000 positive test results were mistakenly considered negative.

People in the South West were most affected by errors.

Central Recorder revealed staff were slacking off and playing footie while on shift at Wolverhampton’s Immensa Test & Trace lab — nine months before it emerged testing was going wrong.

The story included employees bragging that they drank alcohol and looked at sex sites while on their way to work.

UKHSA officials blamed “staff errors” for deadly failures at the privately run lab which was paid more than £100million by the Government.

Richard Gleave is the investigator “Our report sets out clear recommendations to both reduce the risk of incidents like this happening again and to ensure that concerns are addressed and investigated rapidly.”

