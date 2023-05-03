Renovation 911 is filmed in the host’s hometown

The location where ‘Renovation 91’ is filmed? Here are the details about the sister’s hometown, which is the setting for the HGTV program.

It’s every homeowner’s worst nightmare — an unexpected emergency that results in catastrophic damage to your property. Kirsten Meehan, Lindsey Uselding and HGTV are here to help. The Renovation 911 Team is like an anchor in the storm. It helps people who have homes in bad condition after water, wind, or fire damage.

Where do the sisters go to help those who are in need of restoration? Find out more about their hometown. Renovation 911 The filming locations for Season 1

Where is ‘Renovation 91’ filmed, and is it also the home of the hosts?

Source: Instagram/@lindsey.uselding

Fans may be aware that Renovation 911 Films in Kirsten’s and Lindsey’s home town of Minneapolis, Minn. Sisters were a group of women who lived together. Born and raised Edina is just outside the Twin Cities. The company was owned by Ungerman, Inc., their father’s home remodeling business.

Kirsten shared Lindsey’s bedroom as they grew up. Both attended the University of Wisconsin. “Kirsten and I have always worked really well together,” Lindsey told her alma mater. “We know each other’s strengths and we leverage that.” We shared even if there was another room. Kirsten added: “We were very close because we went to school at the same university, returned, and lived near one another. CBS News.

The sisters’ own HGTV series was launched in 2023. Renovation 911, taking their renovation skills to the small screen, and fixing up spaces from small rooms to entire homes — all in their hometown.

Lindsey said that Minnesota was a real character of the series. “Each year is made special because we spend so much time filming,” she added. “People aren’t going to just see us as a freezing abyss. Instead, they will see Minnesota’s beautiful lakes.”

They still own an off-screen company.

It is important to note that the word “you” means “you”. Renovation 911 The hosts co-own an interior design and home safety company named Practical Home. The business website describes their approach in great detail. “We take a new and welcoming approach to interior renovation, providing the expertise and ease to enhance the beauty and functionality of your home and demystify maintenance.”

The site adds, “We encourage you to take an active role in your journey of home wellness with practical tips that will help you prevent emergency situations and handle whatever the home may throw at you.”

The network has not yet renewed their show for a second season, but as the sisters explain, they see home disasters every day — so there’s not shortage of projects on the horizon for Lindsey and Kirsten to tackle next.