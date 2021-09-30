Remembering Every Detail of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Dream Wedding

While the newlyweds hung back at the chapel for photos and touch-ups (Hailey had two outfit changes throughout the reception: A light ivory bias-cut silk charmeuse Vera Wang and a Ralph and Russo halter), their guests were greeted with glasses of champagne to tide them over as they made their way to the ballroom, filled with several open bars and gold Swarovski crystal-studded bottles of Moët champagne at each table.

Flickering candlelight and Spanish moss everywhere, the room was “like an enchanted forest,” described one guest, “with candles in crystal holders, white twinkle lights and purple lavender flowers hanging from the trees above.”

Most importantly, though, said the source, “It was truly a party.”

While both Usher and Justin himself took a turn at the mic (introducing a new song, “That’s What Love Is,” the singer joked, “Everybody come to the dance floor. And if you don’t, I will judge you”), DJ Tay James did most of the heavy lifting, spinning a mix of hip-hop, ’90s throwbacks and, of course, Justin’s greatest hits.