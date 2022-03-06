Remarkable number of children under 18 being treated for eating disorders

NHS data reveal that a record number are being treated for eating disorder in children.

Nearly 10,000 under-18s started being helped between April and December 2021 — a jump of a quarter on the year before.

2 The number of youngsters who are being treated for eating problems has risen sharply Credit: Getty – Contributor

The rise could be down to the unpredictability of the pandemic and feelings of isolation, says Professor ­Prathiba Chitsabesan, NHS England’s clinical director for children.

Parents should be alert for warning signs such as restricting their choices, making strict dietary rules or having a negative self-image.

An extra £79million is being pumped into children’s mental health services.

Mental health director Claire Murdoch said last night: “NHS services remained open throughout the pandemic.

“The NHS continues to see record-high numbers of young people for eating disorders.”