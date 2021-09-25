Relive Bad Bunny’s Fashion Evolution On and Off the Red Carpet

Boring and basic are two words that aren’t part of Bad Bunny‘s vocabulary.

The Latin trap star, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is not only known for his music around the world. He’s also famous for his electrifying and daring style.

Take one look at El Conejo Malo’s onstage or red carpet looks, and you’ll see he’s that his outfits are just as bold and captivating as his chart-topping tunes. In fact, he previously told E! News how music and fashion inspire his life.

“In the same way I said you should be yourself, I believe you should do things with your heart,” he shared last October. “You should do things that evoke a feeling…I always do things from the heart, with intention and with passion.”

The Puerto Rican superstar added, “I’m focused on my music, my career, everything, so it’s one of my goals to dedicate my time to fashion.”