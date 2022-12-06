Release date, time & tracklist of K-pop star’s solo album

SHINee superstar Choi Minho is ready to release his first-ever solo album, Chase. The K-pop star’s new project will first drop digitally, and that will be followed by the releases of the official MV and the physical album. Take a look at the airdate, tracklist, and all about Minho’s solo album here.

K-pop’s multitalented star Minho has released two hit singles previously – Heartbreak (2021) and I’m Home (2019). Heartbreak did exceptionally well on global charts owing to Minho’s heavenly vocals and the groovy R&B rhythm. It ranking ninth on Billboard’s US World Digital Song Sales chart.

Minho’s Chase will be released digitally on December 6 at 6pm KST/ 4am ET/ 9am GMT/ 1am PT/ 2.30pm IST.

Later on December 12, the physical album will be released worldwide along with the official music video dropping on the same date at 6pm KST/ 4am ET.

Minho’s Chase tracklist features multiple collaborations

Minho’s first album, Chase, consists of six tracks and two major collaborations. Check out the tracklist below.

Let me Out Chase (놓아줘) Title track

Runaway (feat. GEMINI)

Prove it

Waterfall (feat. Lim Kim)

Choice

Heartbreak (2021)

Prior to the release, SM Entertainment has given a sneak peek at the album’s concept by teasing: “MINHO’s first solo album ‘CHASE’ contains colorful genres of music!”

Prove It has a youthful tone while Choice feels nostalgic. Heartbreak, the song fans have already heard, brings out Minho’s mature side.

Delving into the concept of Chase

Befitting the title of Minho’s first solo album, SM Entertainment has released four different sorts of concept images that play with the theme of Chase – Trace, Detect, Escape and Discover.

From the tracklist and concept images, Chase indicates it to be an album that will reflect the singer’s identity as well as the different colors of his persona.

In the teaser “Intro: Illusion of Reality,” Minho is seen on a midnight quest entering an abandoned building where faceless mannequins sit at a table as the singer searches for something. Next, he is transported to the woods while still surrounded by masked people who hover around him.

The ‘Chase’ of Minho continues and the final answer to the puzzle will be revealed when fans get to hear the album!

Speaking of the album, Minho gushed in a recent interview: “As this was my first solo album, I had to put on more effort as I was doing it without my members.”

Stream Minho’s Chase on December 6 here and head over to the SM Global Shop to pre-order.

