Release date for TXT Do it Like That may be closer than expected

TXT’s epic collaboration with Jonas Brothers will be released soon! Here’s all about TXT’s Do It Like That release date and time as MOAs get ready for the global collab.

TXT is a group of fourth generation K-pop stars. They have consistently topped the international music charts, with albums and extended plays. Their last EP The Name Chapter: Temptation topped Billboard’s Top 200 chart with more than 2.16 million pre-orders and 161,500 album-equivalent units sales after the release.

TXT‘s Do It Like That will be released on July 7 at 1pm KST/ 12am KST/ 5am BST. Fans can watch it on HYBE Labels’ YouTube channel. Check out the time of global release below.

TXT’s label reveals why the Jonas Brothers wanted to collab ‘without hesitation’

TXT and Jonas Brothers recorded the song Do It Like That together when the band toured the U.S. during their global tour. revealed.

As per BigHit Music: “After listening to the demo track for ‘Do It Like That,’ the band members were eager to have the song released in Summer, and the Jonas Brothers joined the boy band without hesitation.”

After BigHit Music’s history-making act BTS’ successful collaboration with bands like Coldplay, K-pop fans are ready for the new peppy Summer track, Do It Like That.

MOAs are ‘already obsessed’

TXT can claim the summer with their new collab track Do It Like That and the peppy tempo of the new track has fans ‘obsessed.’

A TXT fan posted on Twitter: “The boys enjoy the song so much. They love it, I can see. I can already see myself getting all obsessed with it this summer!”

Another fan added: “How a collab between my childhood and youth looks like and sounds like. Thank you for gifting us a fun summer song!”

