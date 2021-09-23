Regulators Racing Toward First Major Rules on Cryptocurrency

A popular instrument for speculation, cryptocurrency has begun to transform banking and finance. It is also provoking discussions about whether governments should issue digital currency to replace or augment their existing currencies.

Stablecoins now underpin a growing share of cryptocurrency transactions globally, at a time when the total value of outstanding crypto tokens like Bitcoin is about $2 trillion — roughly the same value as that of all United States dollars in circulation.

Executives in the cryptocurrency industry have been lobbying for changes to the law. In recent weeks they have met in virtual and in-person with regulators in banking and finance to try and shape new rules. However, most of them recognize that federal oversight is inevitable.

Regulators are concerned about whether stablecoin companies have enough liquid assets to support the currency they issue.

In addition to cash and short-term Treasury bonds — which are considered safe and easy to redeem — issuers of stablecoins USDT and USDC, for example, also have at least until recently held reserve assets like unsecured debt in corporations, which is much riskier and harder to quickly turn into cash, especially in times of financial turmoil. That “commercial paper” is entwined with other key parts of the financial system.

The Treasury Department also wants assurances that stablecoin companies have the technical capability to handle large surges of transactions. This will ensure that there is no chain reaction of problems if customers attempt to cash out large amounts of their holdings.

There have been issues. The Solana blockchain, a relatively new network that said it has seen an “exploding” number of stablecoin transactions, suffered a 17-hour outage on Sept. 14. The company blamed “resource exhaustion in the network” that prevented or slowed customers from buying or selling during the crash.