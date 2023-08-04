Registration and verification fan process explained

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been updated with new dates. Fans are in awe as Swift added tour dates in Miami and New Orleans. Many are desperate to get their hands on tickets and want to know: How does registration for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour work?

The Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 and is Taylor’s sixth concert tour. The tour, as its name implies, explores her entire musical career and includes songs from all of her albums. At each concert, she performs “surprise” songs that are not on the setlist and has also brought celebrities on stage like Taylor Lautner, who stars in her newest music video, I Can See You.

Taylor Swift surprised fans with the announcement of more tour dates to her legendary Eras Tour.

Speak Now shared this news with fans in an a Tweet, where she wrote: “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era.”

Taylor Taylor is set to perform in Miami, New Orleans Indianapolis, Toronto and other cities in 2024. Gracie Abrams, Taylor’s opening act, will join her.

Taylor is scheduled to perform in Miami between October 18-20 and New Orleans on October 25-27. Then she’ll play Indianapolis on November 1 and 3 before finishing in Toronto, between November 14-23.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour 2024 ticket registration explained

Taylor announced in a tweet that the registration process for fans who have been verified is open. The process ensures that only fans can access the tickets, and not buyers who are looking to resell.

To begin, sign in to your account or create one, choose your shows of choice, then register your phone number, email, and your preferences.

Ticketmaster then verifies each request. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for verified fans once they receive the email confirmation.

The people who are selected for the waiting list will get more information Tuesday 8th of August. All other applicants will be placed on a waiting list. But gaining entry to the sale doesn’t guarantee you tickets, as demand is expected to be high.

Registration for Taylor Swift’s new Eras Tour dates is open from Thursday, August 3 at 10am ET until Saturday, August 5 at 5pm ET.

New tour dates get a positive response from fans

The news of the new tour dates has sparked a lot of excitement among fans. They have taken to Twitter to express their shock and delight.

One user tweeted: “not me registering for 6 of Taylor’s new fall 2024 dates announced. We must get the tickets for all we care! cross your fingers for me, fam!”

Another said: “OMG ILL BE 22 IN MY TAYLOR SWIFT YEAR FOR THE NEW DATES NEXT YEAR”.

“Am I spending a day in on my vacation to wait to register for presale bc Taylor dropped new US dates? Yeah,” a third posted.

One very overwhelmed fan said: “WHY DOES TAYLOR SWIFT ALWAYS REVEAL NEW TOUR DATES WHEN I’M BROKE AF??!”