Regal Cinemas sues insurance companies for not covering losses due to pandemic closings

Regal Cinemas sued three large insurance companies, alleging that they haven’t paid policies for losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic which closed theaters all over the globe for a year.

According to court documents, Regal filed a lawsuit against Allianz Liberty Mutual and Zurich American at Los Angeles Superior Court seeking unspecified damages as well as a court order ordering the companies to compensate the claims.

“Regal has sustained hundreds of millions of dollars in financial losses since March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including lost ticket sales, concession sales and extra expenses,”The suit states. “Despite issuing broad, all-risk business interruption insurance policies, the insurers have refused to compensate Regal for a single dollar of its losses.”

Regal, who purchased insurance to cover business interruption before the pandemic, filed a claim under its policy in 2020. The pandemic caused 549 locations in the United States to close. The insurers rejected the claim in October 2020. They claimed that the company had not suffered any physical damage to the locations and that the pandemic was covered by policy exclusions. “loss of market, loss of use or indirect or remote loss.”

“The insurers’ refusal to cover Regal’s losses lacks any justifiable basis,”The suit states. “It contravenes the plain meaning of the policy and case law in California and across the country addressing similar issues under similar policy language.”

While Regal’s movie theaters, along with those of other chains, reopened nationwide last spring, revenue for those theaters is still well below pre-pandemic levels. Despite the recent record-breaking revenue, these theaters still have a lot to do. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,”Domestic box office revenues since 2021 are just $4.86 Billion, less than half the $11.3 Billion in 2019.

The lack of titles is a major reason for the decline. According to Box Office MojoIn 2021, only 435 films were theatrically released, compared to 911 films in 2019. This was because studios had to be realistic about how they would release films in a recovering marketplace. As a result of the increased number of COVID-19-related infections, the turnout among moviegoers older than 40 years was much lower than in 2020. This is despite the fact that there were more hits such as “The Last Jedi” and “The Phantom Menace”. “No Way Home.”

This report was contributed by Pamela Chelin