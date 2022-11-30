Reese Witherspoon responds to the role of Judge Judy in a potential biopic

All are welcome to the Honorable Reese Witherspoon.

Having already played one of film’s most iconic lawyers—Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde movies—Morning Show Named star reacts Judge Judy SheindlinShe was the best choice for an actress to portray her in a biopic. Exclusively on the Nov. 30, episode of E! News (Airing at 11:59 p.m. tonight).

Reese spoke without hesitation. “Yes, I’m in,” at the Nov. 29 premiere of the new movie Tiffany’s: Something from Tiffany’s—which she produces alongside the film’s star Zoey Deutch. “Judy, call me.”

Reese said that the two Hollywood icons are good friends. She revealed that Judy and she have been to lunch many times in their lives. “She’s my girlfriend,” She gushed about being 46 years old. “I’m obsessed with her.”

Outside of their friendship, Reese is simply a fan of the judge—who can currently be seen in season two of her Amazon Freevee series Judy Justice. The courtroom series that she is synonymous with Judge Judy In 2021, the end of its 25-season run.