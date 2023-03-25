Reese Witherspoon received some touching words from Ava Phillippe, her daughter days before she made the divorce decision

Reese Witherspoon was praised for her “legendary”, behavior days before Jim Toth announced her unexpected divorce. E! NewsAva Phillippe, a daughter of the late John Phillippe, posted an affectionate tribute to her mother’s birthday on March 22nd. This was just a few days after making news.

“HAPPY HAPPY BORN to my legendary mama!” Phillippe added the caption to the post. She is truly an inspiration to me. Although I’m indebted to her for all that she has accomplished, it is what I most admire about her, which is how curious, thoughtful, kind, generous, and caring she acts throughout the world.

“With each new year, I find more reasons for her love, and I’m thrilled to celebrate yet another year of her light in my world!” She continued. “Love you always [Reese Witherspoon].”

Witherspoon expressed her appreciation by adding her love to the comments. “How is it possible to be so blessed with a daughter as beautiful and loving as you?” “How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?” she wrote.

The Sweet Home Alabama Fans were shocked Friday by star’s announcement that she and Toth had split. We have some news for you… “We have some personal news to share…,” they wrote on social media. “We’ve shared many great years together, and now we want to move forward in deep love, kindness, mutual respect, and appreciation for the things that have been created.

Page Six says that the couple’s divorce was not caused by any conflict or drama. There is no drama or scandal, but two people have essentially become co-parents. They don’t share any romantic feelings. Page Six received the following information from a source. Following an announcement of their engagement one year earlier, they were finally married in 2011.