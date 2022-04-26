Reese Witherspoon Made Touching Instagram Tribute To Jennifer Garner

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner are two actresses that have reputations for being super nice, so it makes sense that the pair are friends. Witherspoon recently celebrated Garner’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

Witherspoon Celebrates Garner’s Birthday In A Sweet Way

“Did you know it’s a National holiday? Nope not Easter / not Passover. You guys …..It’s JENNIFER GARNER’S birthday!,” Witherspoon captioned a video of her baking. “In her honor, here is an episode of #PretendCookingShow. I love you @jennifergarner!!! Enjoy a humming bird cake made with a secret ingredient!”

The actress’ video shows her mixing the ingredients for the cake together, narrating her actions for the viewers. Witherspoon even used a Once Upon A Farm fruits and vegetables blend; the food company was co-founded by Garner. In addition to the birthday cake, Witherspoon’s video is also a tribute to Garner’s own Instagram video series, Pretend Cooking Show.

Garner’s Response

No surprise, Garner loved Witherspoon’s video! “Ok, hang on a juicy second here. WHAT JUST HAPPENED? Oh my gosh, I’m beside myself, like actually—standing beside myself—this is the most important work of art between ever and ever,” the actress commented on the video.

“I’m so happy you bake just like I do!” she continued. “And I love that you find awesome ways to include veggies and fresh goodness without added sugar (@onceuponafarm ) as you go! I have to go to bed, this day can’t get better.”

“Thank you, my friend. I love you,” Garner concluded. She wasn’t the only Hollywood A-lister who loved Witherspoon’s video. Witherspoon’s The Morning Show co-star Julianna Margulies wrote, “Omg! You are adorable!”

Karen Pittman, another one of Witherspoon’s Morning Show co-stars, left a string of red heart emojis under the video. Fans of both actresses also loved Witherspoon’s birthday tribute for Garner.

“This is the best!” one person wrote. “Happy Easter to you and birthday to @jennifer.garner” Another fan commented, “This is epic!! From one national treasure to another.” Many commenters loved that Witherspoon was keeping up the tradition of Garner’s Pretend Cooking Show.

“You did such a good job!!!” one fan commented. “And I love her pretend cooking shows! Those legit got me through 2020 when I wanted to break down and cry.” Friends and followers all agree; Witherspoon’s baking video for Garner’s birthday was the sweetest way to say “Happy birthday!”

