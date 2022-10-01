Reese Witherspoon Knows She’s Out Of Touch With The Kids Talk, And Honestly Same

Reese Witherspoon was the mother to Ava, Tennessee (10 years), and Deacon (18 years). The Legally Blonde The actress and her husband have a wonderful relationship look-alike kids , it doesn’t mean she understands everything that comes out of their mouths. This Oscar-winning actress is aware that she’s out of touch with what kids say today, and whether we’d like to admit it or not, we feel the same way too.

Social media and TikTok allow kids to create new words every day. Although you may not be able beat this trend, you can still learn more about your children by joining it. An Insta video Reese Witherspoon, confused, posted a video of her with a caption across the top “me looking up ‘yeet’ on Urban Dictionary after my kid says it for the 100th time.”She wrote in her Instagram caption that she was still not sure what it was. ‘yeet’ is.

Witherspoon was able to get a lot of comments from people who were confused about the new slang word. Some commented that you could say these slang words back to your kids and they’ll still find it cringeworthy to hear it come from the mouth of grown-up adults. Another word was introduced to confuse the trending term. “bussin”this is when something is truly good. Just when you think you’re caught up with the times, these words come into play in normal conversations and you can’t help but shake your head. One person’s comment, however, brought relief to over a thousand people as they explained ‘yeet’It was meant to “discard an item at high velocity.” Well, now we know and I’m sure the 46-year-old actress does too.

The Follow the Line actress may have an Oscar, an Emmy, two Golden Globes, and a BAFTA Award, but she’s also got amazing kids that she shares with her ex-husband and former Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Phillippe. She is a part of her children’s lives in ways that other parents would prefer. You can humiliate them with TikTok videos Sharing sweet birthday posts The way a proud parent would. Before you know it, her kids may want a glimpse into their own parent’s life if they You can choose to watch Cruel Intentions Together with their mother . Reese Witherspoon is an actress a lot of people should look up to for finding ways to be part of their children’s lives and juggling that with a successful career.

While Witherspoon’s Tennessee’s state-named son Her tenth birthday is a happy occasion. She hopes her two older children will follow her example. Deacon, her son, will be entering acting right now with a guest-starring role in season three of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. Ava, Ava’s daughter, could possibly go with her mother to the wedding. Legally Blonde 3 if the film’s writer Mindy Kaling writes her in there. However, her daughter might be more interested in art than performing. She currently sells original artwork online. No matter what her kids decide to do with their lives as they get older, I’m sure they feel lucky to have two loving parents always in their corner.