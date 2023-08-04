Reddit users are furious about the actions of Fiance in the ‘AITA story for giving FMIL three days’.

You can also contact us by clicking here. AITA Reddit story of a woman giving her FMIL (future mother-in-law) “3 days to pay for a new wedding dress” has prompted users to slam her fiance for his action that’s seen as unacceptable.

Reddit has become the place where people go to discuss their private lives. Be it a wedding scandal surrounding a mother and daughter or a girl finding out her boyfriend “took one for the team”, there’s no dearth of drama on the social media platform. So, let’s take on a new subreddit today as it navigates a complicated situation involving a woman, her fiance, and her future mother-in-law.

Reddit user asks ‘AITA for giving FMIL 3 days’

A woman’s story on Reddit has received a lot of attention, not because of her future mother-in-law’s desire to wear her to-be daughter-in-law’s wedding dress, but for the choice her fiance made.

She bought the wedding gown weeks before. Her mother-in-law was pestering her about trying it on because of her “love” for wedding dresses and even offered $100, but the soon-to-be bride refused to let her fiance’s mom wear her dress.

When the Reddit user came back home yesterday, she saw her fiance guarding her room door and also texting someone after “freaking out” on seeing her. She made her way into the room to see her future mother-in-law in her wedding dress and the woman immediately took her phone out and captured a picture of her fiance’s mum in her special outfit.

After that, the woman demanded from her mother in law that she pay for a wedding dress within 3 days. Otherwise, she was going to show everyone her photograph.

The future mother-in law of the bride started crying and left, while her fiancé said that she was overreacting and it wasn’t a problem what she did because she just wanted to test out the dress.

“But I refused to listen to him because, in my opinion, the dress should only be worn by the bride and the bride only. quite frankly, I felt disgusted looking at the dress again, I don’t want it anymore,” the user wrote.

The couple had a fight about the same and the man is staying at his mother’s ever since, while the Reddit user is being scrutinized by her family for “escalating things and risking” her relationship with the mother-and-son duo.

The woman who gives the shocking news

If the thought of a future mother-in-law wearing her son’s bride’s dress disgusted you, wait until you hear about the demands the lady was presented with in exchange for the deletion of the picture.

He called his future spouse and said he would pay for the dress of her to end their fight. He also asked the Redditor to:

The bride-to-be said she hadn’t planned on sharing the update but went ahead with it anyway. The woman also doesn’t want to accept her fiance’s offer to pay for her dress because she feels he future mother-in-law must be held accountable for her action.

According to other users, the blame lies with your fiance.

Women are told to end their relationship by users

While the woman insists on her mother-in-law paying for the dress to compensate for the mess she created, Reddit users think she should instead end things with her fiance for letting his mother wear his bride’s wedding dress and even covering for her, against his future wife’s will.

One wrote: “NTA, but the problem isn’t just your FML. It’s your fiance.”

“He knowingly went behind your back to help his mom try on your dress. The fact that he was aware of the wrongness, and knew you’d be offended by it is what made him do it. He then doubled-down and defended her mother after you caught him. You don’t have a MIL problem, you have a husband problem,” said another.

A third user asked: “This is unacceptable. You shouldn’t marry someone who went against your wishes and then pointed figures at you while crossing your boundaries. Disgusting.”

“You might want to reconsider the wedding altogether. Your fiancee allowed her in, was trying to cover for her, and then blew up at you for being upset!,” opined one.