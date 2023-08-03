Reddit outage updates — Thousands of users report popular social media platform is down

THOUSANDS of Reddit users reported the platform was not working Wednesday evening.

Over 31,000 reports in the US flooded Downdetector and over 5,000 reports were also made in the UK.

Most of the issues reported had to do with the website and app.

As of 6pm ET, reports on Downdetector have significantly dropped.

A Reddit representative commented to the U.S. Sun: “The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.”

“Things should be resolved in the next few minutes.”

