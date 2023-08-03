Red, White & Royal Blue – Online streaming with release date

HITC explains how to watch Red, White & Royal Blue online with its streaming release date.

The Barbenheimer buzz is finally waning and audiences have turned their focus to the film calendar to find other gems they can look forward to. With movies from Martin Scorsese and Marvel blockbusters still to come, there’s something for everyone, including an irresistible LGBT romance directed by Matthew Lopez. Speaking of which, here’s how to watch Red, White & Royal Blue online with its streaming release date.

Red, White & Royal Blue will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, August 11th 2023.

It’s exclusive to the platform, so you won’t find it on rival streamers such as Netflix or Hulu. You won’t find the film in any cinemas.

Serving as Matthew’s directorial feature debut, it premiered in London in July and chronicles the romance shared between the son of the President of the United States and a British prince.

It’s actually an adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s 2019 novel of the same name, which was praised by critics and general readers alike.

Red, White & Royal Blue cast

Check out the central Red, White & Royal Blue cast alongside their respective roles below:

‘There’s a great deal of fan service’

During a recent interview with People, central star Nicholas teased that the novel’s fans will receive some witty nods.

“While obviously, the movie will be its own entity separate from the book, there’s a great deal of fan service,” he revealed.

“We’re making something that is both a lot of fun, but it feels very elevated and it feels like a beautiful movie, both aesthetically and just the performances and the story.”

Red, White & Royal Blue is streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 11th 2023.