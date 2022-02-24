‘Red Table Talk’ Wins on Night 3

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards announced another batch of winners Wednesday night, led by Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk.” Hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones scooped up awards for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information, as well as Oustanding Talk Series.

Spanning numerous categories – including reality TV, motion pictures, news, animated and children’s series – the third night of the non-televised awards also crowned “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” a double winner for Outstanding Variety or Game Show and Outstanding Host in the same category.

“SNL” alum Maya Rudolph was recognized for her guest-hosting gig on the sketch show, for which she’s also won two consecutive Emmys.

Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” took prizes for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture, along with Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture) for co-writer and director Jeymes Samuel.

The non-televised honors known as the NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience are hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett this year, and announced over five nights, from Feb. 21-Feb. 25. Audiences can watch the ceremonies virtually by visiting naacpimageawards.net and youtube.com/naacpimageawards.

Night one’s winners included Will Smith and Nikole Hannah-Jones; Issa Rae and Barry Jenkins were among those awarded on the second night.

The live telecast of the 53rd NAACP Awards will be hosted by Anthony Anderson and features a performance by Mary J. Blige on Feb. 26 at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on BET.

Read below for the full list of Night 3 winners.

Outstanding Talk Series

“Red Table Talk”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith- “Red Table Talk”

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“Wild ‘n Out”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“The Reidout”

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Family Reunion”

Outstanding Animated Series

“We The People”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Cree Summer- “Rugrats”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Letitia Wright- “Sing 2”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Danny Boyd Jr.- “Bruised”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Jeymes Samuel- “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding International Motion Picture

7 Prisoners

Outstanding Guest Performance

Maya Rudolph- “Saturday Night Live”

Special Award: Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award

Texas House Democratic Caucus, Texas Legislative Black Caucus and Mexican American Legislative Caucus