Red States Have Higher Murder Rates Than Blue States, According to New Study

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

States controlled by Republicans have higher murder rates than blue states, according to a new study by Third Way, a center-left public policy think tank based in Washington, D.C.

While Republicans have focused on big-city crime as a crucial midterm election platform, Third Way released a survey of state murder rates from 2020, the latest year available for such statistics.

The study says that the six states with the highest per-capita murder rates all voted for Donald Trump in 2020, as did eight of the top 10 states.

“Mississippi had the highest homicide rate at 20.50 murders per 100,000 residents, followed by Louisiana at 15.79, Kentucky at 14.32, Alabama at 14.2, and Missouri at 14. The national average was 6.5 per 100,000 residents, but the top five states had rates more than twice that high,” the survey said.

Third Way

South Carolina, New Mexico, Georgia, Arkansas, and Tennessee completed the list. New Mexico and Georgia were the only states to vote for Joe Biden, the study said.

“The increase in murders is not a liberal cities problem but a national problem,” the survey concluded.

 

Latest News

Previous articleSean Penn and Sean Hannity Set Aside Their Politics in Agreement on Ukraine
Next articleTiger Woods’ Masters Strategy Includes Hitting Fans With His Ball

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact