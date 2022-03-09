Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN and Kiss Headline 2022 Louder than Life

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Nine Inch Nails will be headliners at 2022 Louder Than Life festival. The festival returns to Louisville (Kentucky) on Sept. 22-25.

Over 100 acts will also take to the stage at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center during the four-day whiskey-themed rock festival.

Tickets on Sale at the Louder Than Life website.

Nine Inch Nails were originally tabbed to headline last year’s Louder Than Life fest, but dropped out a month before the festival after the band canceled all their 2021 tour dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic; Nine Inch Nails will perform Sept. 22 at the 2022 fest, two days before their previously announced Sept. 24 hometown gig at Cleveland, Ohio’s Blossom Music Center. Trent Reznor and company are also slated to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival and Los Angeles’ Primavera this year.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Sept. 25 set at Louder Than Life comes a week after the band wraps the North American leg of their summer stadium tour.

Below, you can find the entire Louder Than Life line-up.