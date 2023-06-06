Red Door Trailer 2 is inundated with horrifying jump scares

“Insidious: The Red Door” is the first franchise installment since 2013’s “Insidious: Chapter 2” to bring back Josh and Renai Lambert (Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne) and their now grown-up son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins). Dalton (Ty Simpkins) is starting to remember his ordeals from the last ten years. Unfortunately, the residents of the Further are now able to take advantage.

As the Lamberts struggle with the situation, multiple antagonists set out to stalk them — including none other than the family’s old foe, the Lipstick-Face Demon (Joseph Bishara). With as many dark secrets as the family has, and what appears to be the entirety of the Further on their tail, the second trailer for “Insidious: The Red Door” makes clear that the Lamberts are clearly in for the fight of a lifetime.

On July 7, “Insidious: The Red Door”, a horror film, will be released in cinemas.