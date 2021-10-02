Red Carpet for Women: Industry Leaders Attend

Variety‘s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime dinner bought 300 people from across the entertainment industry together on Thursday to celebrate the achievements and philanthropic work of this year’These are the five honorees: Katy Perry and Amanda Gorman, Rita Moreno and Channing Dungey.

Many saw the event as a post-COVID-era celebration. The attendees were filled with exclamations about how it was just a joy to be together in such a beautiful setting in Beverly Hills under the stars. Here’s a look at the executives, producers, actors and others from the entertainment community who were happy to mix and mingle on behalf of many worthy causes.