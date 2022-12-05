Red Bull’s Christmas advent calendar for 2022 goes viral on TikTok

Red Bull’s Christmas advent for winter 2022 has gone viral after users got a glimpse of its design and the flavors that it brings with it, but is there a way for you to buy it?

Brands release an advent calendar every holiday season. People have been very busy trying to get their hands on these.

Red Bull, however, was not one of the brands that had an advent calendar. People have been stunned by its 2022 design.

Red Bull’s 2022 Christmas advent calendar goes viral

The news about Red Bull’s Christmas event calendar for the winter season first surfaced online when Sebastian Aslaksrud, who is a professional MBX racer, posted a video of it on his TikTok.

With over 400k hits, his first video was well-viewed. His second video went viral, with more than 14 million hits.

Sebastian now posts videos every day of taking one Red Bull from the calendar. It has generated excitement among many.

Is it possible to purchase it?

Unfortunately, Sebastian’s TikTok advent cannot be bought as it is a PR package he received in exchange for his role as Red Bull Norway ambassador.

Red Bull has an Advent Calendar that can be purchased for those who live in Germany or Austria.

Red Bull KTM Racing Team Advent Calendar contains 25 chocolate coins. They are made from at least 34% cacao, Costa Rica (at minimum 38% cocoa), Venezuela (at most 43% cocoa).

You can purchase it on their website by clicking the link Here.

People desire the 2022 calendar

It didn’t take long before people started talking about Sebastian’s video. Red Bull has been being tagged by people and asked to be made available to the public.

One user said: “I would die for a Red Bull advent calendar.” A second: “@redbull what does a girl need to do to get her hands on the Red Bull advent calendar *shaking violently*’

“Yeah hi I saw a @redbull advent calendar and like… what’s a girl gotta do to get one,” Ask another viewer.

“Red Bull has an advent calendar??? It’s a NEED, not a want,” Another.

