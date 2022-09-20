Recent study shows just how low we value acts of kindness

Recently, it seems that the world is filled with hate. Everywhere you look—local and national news, social media—it feels like no one is getting along and bad things are always happening. Many of us probably feel like it’s easier to put up a wall and avoid or limit interactions with strangers. But is it really the best thing to do?

You’ve probably heard that a small act of kindness goes a long way. And it turns out, that’s not just an old saying. A recent study shows that not only is this idea true, but we’re probably underestimating just how much power kindness really has.

The Journal of Experimental PsychologyRecently published study entitled “A Little Good Goes An Unexpectedly Long Way: Underestimating the Positive Impact of Kindness on Recipients.”Researchers found that we underestimate the positive effects random acts of kindness can have.

“Performing random acts of kindness increases happiness in both givers and receivers, but we find that givers systematically undervalue their positive impact on recipients,”The study is available here.

Researchers had subjects perform a series of experiments—from giving away a cup of hot chocolate in a Chicago park to giving away $100 gift cards to split with another person. The kind acts of kindness were what they discovered. “consistently underestimated how positive their recipients would feel”Because they believed the act was less valuable than what the receiver thought it was.

“Performers of an act of kindness can miss out on the fact that simply engaging in a warm, kind act can be meaningful for recipients beyond whatever it is that they are giving to them,”Amit Kumar, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, said that the study author.

Researchers also found that we don’t realize the ripple effect that random acts of kindness can produce. We don’t realize the impact that kindness can have on someone.

Kumar pointed out that “additional warmth that comes from being on the receiving end of an act of kindness”It is what drives the whole concept. He also said that “generosity can sometimes be contagious.”

This is why it matters. Kumar says, “Underestimating the positive impact that kindness has on our daily lives can lead to us not doing those things.”

“If you knew that you were making an even more positive impact, you’d be more likely to do this action. But if you think it will make only a little bit of impact, perhaps you’re less likely to pursue this behavior,” Kumar explained.

So, don’t be afraid to give someone a compliment, write a positive online review for a local small business that you enjoy, visit a nursing home and play board games with residents, or smile at someone who looks like they’re having a bad day. You never know just how much impact that simple act can have—for everyone involved.

