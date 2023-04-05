Receive a ticket code and presale code

Bad Omens have announced a headlining tour this fall – here’s how to get a presale code and tickets to the group’s 2023 North American trek.

American rock band, The Beatles, announced that their tour will take place from September through October 2023, including stops in Houston Orlando Chicago and Chicago.

On specific dates they will be supported musically by ERRA or I See Stars.

Here’s all the information you need about the tour, including how to get a presale code and information about tour tickets, dates, cities, and stadium venues.

Bad Omens: Tickets and Presale Code

The artist presale starts at 10 am local time on Tuesday, April 4 from the band’s official website. You can purchase VIP or general tickets through the presale.

Live Nation fans can enter the code VINYL to get into the presale. It starts at 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 5 and more details are available on Live Nation’s website.

On Friday, April 7, 2010, general public tickets for sale on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time

Los Angeles-based band will open the North American tour with performances in Houston, New Orleans and St. Petersburg on September 1.

The trek ends on October 13 in Dallas – the full tour dates, cities, and stadium venues are in the list below:

September 1 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

September 2 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

September 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

September 5 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

September 6 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

September 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

September 9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

September 12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

September 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

September 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

September 15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

September 16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

September 18 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

September 19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

September 21 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

September 24 – TBA

September 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

September 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live

September 29 – TBA

September 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

October 2 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

October 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

October 4 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

October 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

October 10 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

October 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

October 13 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Bad Omens was cut in March

Bad Omens toured Australia last month. However, they were forced to cut short their performance at their Sydney show because of an issue with Noah Sebastian.

“Tonight something happened with my voice that I can’t explain as it’s never happened to me before,” Noah explained in a statement in March.

“I take so much pride in my endurance as a vocalist and such good care of my voice on a tour that until now I’ve felt invincible, but tonight I was humbled and finally experienced every singer’s worst nightmare, during our first time in Australia no less.”

Noah claimed that Noah cut short the set instead of trying harder, which could have serious consequences and make it difficult for him to perform at future gigs.

Noah added: “With that said, my priority right now is getting my voice back to 100 percent in time for those last three shows here.”

