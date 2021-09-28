Rebel Wilson is encouraging others to get healthy

Rebel Wilson has had quite the fitness journey. Wilson began a journey to lose weight and get healthy in early 2020. Throughout the process, she hasn’t been shy to tell her Instagram followers about her journey. Earlier this week, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress shared a stunning picture of herself in a swimsuit with a few encouraging words as the caption.

Wilson, 41, is seen in a red one-piece bathingsuit with a plunging neckline, dark sunglasses and a plunging neckline. She poses next to a tree that overlooks the ocean. She captioned the photo, “It’s never too late to improve yourself – to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony. For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You’re worth it. #RebelIsland 📸: @lauriebaileyphoto.”

The comment section on Wilson’s post was filled with her fans thanking her for being so inspiring. “I like this half of you…it‘s truly inspiring.🙌🙌,” wrote one fan. “We completely agree! Major congrats to you on your accomplishments. Keep reaching for the stars,” read another comment.

In early 2020, Wilson was candid about not being that concerned about her health in the past. I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious,” she said on the ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ at the time.

“I was going all around the world, jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar,” Wilson said more. “That was my vice. I have a very sweet tooth. I love desserts.”

