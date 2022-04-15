Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend Rex Linn Allegedly Upset Over Her Feelings For An Ex, Sketchy Insider Says

Has Reba McEntire‘s relationship with Rex Linn hit a rough patch? One tabloid claims the beloved country singer is still holding a candle for her ex-husband. Here’s the latest gossip about McEntire’s love life.

Reba McEntire ‘Stuck On’ Narvel Blackstock?

This week, OK! reports Reba McEntire still hasn’t gotten over her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock. McEntire and Blackstock called it quits in 2015 after 26 years of marriage. Their split came as shock to everyone, and it only became more scandalous when Blackstock started up a romance with a close friend of McEntire’s. And now, sources say the country icon is still trying to make sense of their split. “She still talks to him, and the old emotions grab hold of her and make her nostalgic for the past,” an insider dishes.

Apparently, McEntire’s mixed feelings about Blackstock are starting to weigh on her current relationship with actor Rex Linn. “Even though Reba knows she’s lucky to be with such a great guy, she can’t totally shake Narvel from her mind,” the tipster adds. “It’s messing with her head, and there are worries it could derail her relationship with Rex… Rex has his limits, and the situation with Narvel is getting to him. Reba needs to snap out of it!”

Does Reba McEntire Still Love Her Ex-Husband?

We’re skeptical of this report for a few reasons. First of all, after being married for 26 years and having a child together, we wouldn’t be surprised if Reba McEntire had some complicated feelings about Narvel Blackstock. But we have absolutely no reason to believe McEntire is holding onto any romantic notions about her ex. From everything else we know about McEntire’s love life, she’s completely enamored with Linn now.

And we certainly don’t believe that this alleged “insider” has any real insight into McEntire’s love life. We seriously doubt anyone close to the singer would try to jeopardize her current relationship with Linn by spreading such salacious gossip. And judging from this recent post on McEntire’s Instagram profile, she and Linn are doing just fine.

The Tabloids On Reba McEntire

This isn’t the first time a magazine has gone after Reba McEntire’s relationship with Rex Linn. We’ve covered a variety of stories about Reba McEntire pushing her new boyfriend away. And last year, OK! even reported that McEntire and Linn were headed to the altar. We’re not sure what made the tabloid change its tune, but its latest story isn’t any more believable than the countless other tales we’ve confronted about Linn and McEntire.

