Real TV Awards to Return for 4th Annual Edition in June

Submissions for the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards will open Feb. 21, the Critics Choice Association and nonfiction producers organization NPACT announced Friday.

First launched in 2019, the Real TV Awards were established as way of providing the growing nonfiction TV sphere critical attention and support. The awards celebrate programming across streaming and linear platforms, and honor industry leaders for their work in advancing unscripted television.

This year’s Real TV Awards ceremony will honor shows that premiered at least six episodes between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022. To be eligible, the show will have needed to be available to at least 50% of the total U.S. TV market. Submissions for nomination consideration will open Feb. 21 and close May 6, with the nominations announced May 25.

For the first time since the inaugural ceremony, the Real TV Awards will be held in person, after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the last two to be held virtually. The ceremony will take place at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“The last two years have required unprecedented ingenuity and creativity from nonfiction producers who led the industry in rising to the challenge – creating and safely producing exceptional content that continues to proliferate across streamers and networks,” NPACT general manager Michelle Van Kempen said in a statement. “We are thrilled that our annual celebration can return in earnest, and we look forward to honoring the outstanding stories and storytellers of unscripted.”

Van Kempen will executive produce the ceremony with Bob Bain and Joey Berlin. The Critics Choice Real TV Awards will take place on June 12.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

PREMIERE DATES

The CW Network today announced that its new alternative comedy series “Would I Lie To You?” will premiere April 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be followed by the Season 8 premiere of “Masters of Illusion” at 9 p.m. ET. “Would I Lie To You?” is based on the British TV series of the same name, and is hosted by actor-comedian Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”). The show features team captains Matt Walsh (“Veep”) and Sabrina Jalees (“Canada’s Got Talent”) leading opposing pairs of celebrity guests who parse out truths from lies said by the two teams. Guests include Brooke Shields, Amber Ruffin, Tony-winner Laura Benanti and Jordan Klepper (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”). Executive producers for the series are Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Schiefen and Jim Biederman, who is also the series’ showrunner.

AWARDS

The Television Academy Foundation announced the presenters for its 41st College Television Awards, which will stream globally at 6 p.m. PT on March 26. The presenters announced are Dove Cameron (“Schmigadoon!”), Rick Glassman (“As We See It”), Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Sam Heughan (“Outlander”), Jordan L. Jones (“Bel-Air”), Rose McIver (“Ghosts”), Sue Ann Pien (“As We See It”), Danielle Pinnock (“Ghosts”), Logan Shroyer (“This Is Us”) and Hannah Zeile (“This Is Us”). The host for the evening will be Albert Lawrence, correspondent for CBS’ “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation.”